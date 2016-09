Warm evening, clear skies equals golf this past Sept. 1 for Cambridge Bay golfers Reggie Maksagak, Bert Maksagak and George Koyuk. The local nine-hole course, dubbed "Many Pebbles Golf Course" can take up to three hours to play. The western Nunavut town of about 1,700 boasts many golfers, enough to organize two tournaments every summer. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)