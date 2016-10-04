Photo: A visit to Nastapoka Falls

High school students from Puvirnituq and Umiujaq enjoy the view from Nastapoka Falls at Tursujuq park last week, as part of a leadership camp organized by the Nunavik teens. Accompanied by coordinators from the local Pivallianiq and Youth Fusion programs, the students prepared their own food, built their own fire and tupiks (tents) and helped to build a campsite trail. "I realized that it is way more fun when there's no wifi,” said one of the students after returning home to Puvirnituq. “It is way better when we talk in person." (PHOTO COURTESY OF A. MORIN/PIVALLIANIQ)