Photo: A view of Earth’s other pole

Ice edge on the Ross Ice Shelf, one of many stunning images collected recently by NASA as part of its IceBridge project. According to the NASA website, IceBridge is the "largest airborne survey of Earth's polar ice ever flown." Researchers expect to record "an unprecedented three-dimensional view of Arctic and Antarctic ice sheets, ice shelves and sea ice." The aerial surveys, conducted once a year—from March to May over Greenland and in October and November over Antarctica—provide critical and continuous ice observations during a time between the de-orbiting of NASA's Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation Satellite (ICESat) and the launch of ICESat-2, planned for 2018. (PHOTO COURTESY NASA)