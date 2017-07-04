Photo: A view from the top of the world

Ever wonder what the North Pole looks like? Wonder no more. Using seven days worth of composite images pulled from instruments on board NASA satellites—in this case from from June 27 to July 3—the Canadian Ice Service produces an image of Arctic sea ice every Wednesday. In this image, you can see the east coast of Baffin Island is still frozen in fast ice but shows areas of melting. Other than some free floating sea ice on its western coast, Hudson Bay is nearly ice-free, as is Hudson Strait, the body of water between Baffin Island and Nunavik. Last year, ice build-up continued to be thick in Hudson and Ungava bays until mid-July. (PHOTO COURTESY CIS)