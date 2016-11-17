Photo: A view from the site of Cape Dorset’s new cultural centre

Here’s a view from the site of the future Kenojuak Cultural Centre and Print Shop in Cape Dorset, which now has a new service road. The Baffin hamlet said Nov. 17 that a national fundraising campaign has now raised more than $10 million of the $11 million required to build the new centre, which will feature more than 10,000 square feet of space for a visitors’ centre, art exhibition space and artists’ studios. Kudlik Construction Ltd. crews recently began work on the site, which will resume in April 2017. The building is expected to open in mid-2018. (HANDOUT PHOTO)