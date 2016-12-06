Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik December 06, 2016 - 11:40 am

Photo: A song spanning three generations

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Puvirnituq elder Mary Sivuarapik and her granddaughter Akinisie Sivuarapik, throat sing Dec. 7 during a visit from Iguarsivik School's Qajaq project participants with elders at Sailivik, Puvirnituq's elders home. During the visit they shared food prepared by the students and watched a 1976 film of elders building qajait along with videos of youth building and paddling traditional qajait over the last 15 years. (PHOTOS BY ALAIN CLOUTIER)
