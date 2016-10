Pauyungie Nutaraaluk throat sings with Kathleen Ivaluarjuk Merritt on a pedestal with two other pairs of throat singers Oct. 8 in downtown St. John's, NL. The performance was one of many throughout the city that night as part of INuit Blanche, a nighttime arts crawl featuring Inuit art and craft, held in conjunction with this year's Inuit Studies Conference. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)