Photo: A ship full of Canada sails around Baffin Island

The Polar Prince, a special Canada 150 ship, stops into Clyde River Aug. 9. The C3, or "coast to coast to coast" cruise is taking Canadians from Toronto, up through the Northwest Passage and will then wind up in Victoria, B.C. this summer on an epic, 23,000-km journey to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday. That journey has been split up into 15 legs and each leg will host a different group of Canadians, pre-selected through an application process. The ship has spent the past week inching its way up the eastern coast of Baffin Island and, after a final High Arctic stop in Resolute Bay, will head south through Prince Regent Inlet and Franklin Strait to visit communities in the Kitikmeot. You can follow the journey in real time here: https://canadac3.ca/en/expedition/expedition-map/. (PHOTO BY ROBERT KAUTUK)