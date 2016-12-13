Photo: A seasonal festival of lights in Greenland

Festival of lights: Children in Nuuk, Greenland, participate a St. Lucia procession Dec. 13. In this holiday tradition popular at schools and after-school centres and celebrated throughout the Nordic region of Europe, children with garlands on their head and candles in their hands sing about St. Lucia. One of the earliest Christian martyrs, St. Lucia was killed by the Romans in 304 A.D. because of her religious beliefs. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GOV. OF GREENLAND)