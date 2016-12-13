Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Around the Arctic December 13, 2016 - 6:21 am

Photo: A seasonal festival of lights in Greenland

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Festival of lights: Children in Nuuk, Greenland, participate a St. Lucia procession Dec. 13. In this holiday tradition popular at schools and after-school centres and celebrated throughout the Nordic region of Europe, children with garlands on their head and candles in their hands sing about St. Lucia. One of the earliest Christian martyrs, St. Lucia was killed by the Romans in 304 A.D. because of her religious beliefs. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GOV. OF GREENLAND)
Festival of lights: Children in Nuuk, Greenland, participate a St. Lucia procession Dec. 13. In this holiday tradition popular at schools and after-school centres and celebrated throughout the Nordic region of Europe, children with garlands on their head and candles in their hands sing about St. Lucia. One of the earliest Christian martyrs, St. Lucia was killed by the Romans in 304 A.D. because of her religious beliefs. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GOV. OF GREENLAND)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        