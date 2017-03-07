Photo: A red boat at sunset

An old vessel, known locally as "the red boat," is frozen into the shore near the old Hudson Bay Co. buildings in Apex Feb. 25 under a golden sunset.Mild, snowy temperatures in Nunavut's capital will make way for colder weather in the minus 20s Celsius this weekend and next week, according to weather reports. Further west, Kivalliq communities are holed up under blizzard conditions with winds topping 100 kilometres per hour March 9. Winds are expected to die down in most areas by Friday. It was minus 35 C in Rankin Inlet on Thursday, with a windchill of minus 58 C.It's also been cold in the Kitikmeot region; Cambridge Bay's temperature dipped to minus 44 C this week—without the windchill. Nunavut's cold prize March 9 goes to Grise Fiord, at minus 43 C today. The warmest spot across the territory March 9 goes to Kimmirut, at minus 5 C. (PHOTO BY FRANK REARDON PHOTOS)