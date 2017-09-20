Photo: A rare visitor in Rankin Inlet

Residents of Rankin Inlet got to enjoy a rare visitor to Johnson Cove Sept. 18 when the CCGS Pierre Radisson weighed anchor this week. Built in the 1970s, the Pierre Radisson is the first icebreaker class ship designed and constructed for the Coast Guard and is currently based in Quebec City. She is named after Pierre-Esprit Radisson, a 17th century French fur trader and explorer. (PHOTO BY DOUG MCLARTY/ARCHTECH DESIGN)