That's what you call a Rankin Inlet six-pack. These Arctic char were harvested using gill nets under ice at Diane Lake, about 23 km northwest of Rankin Inlet, on Nov. 16. Our photographer says lake char taste different from those caught in the sea in summer—they have more of a freshwater taste, she says. The fish were retrieved three days after the nets were set. (PHOTO BY PUTULIK PHOTOGRAPHY)