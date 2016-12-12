Photo: A photo with Santa

Jolly Old St. Nick makes an appearance at Jaanimmarik school in Kuujjuaq Dec. 8 to take photos with youth in the community, including a smiling Brianna Koneak, pictured here. Jaanimmarik teacher Monique Stanton snapped photos of Kuujjuamiut with Santa as part of the Christmas Bazaar hosted that evening by the Kuujjuaq’s two schools, which offered games, a craft and bake sale and a turkey dinner for community members. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)