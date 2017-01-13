Photo: Milder temperatures but snow and wind in south Baffin

A group of 12 snowmobilers, some with qamutiks, make a final stop at an Iqaluit gas station to fill their jerry cans before parading down to the sea ice Jan. 17. It was a sunny and cold Tuesday morning, a perfect day for leaving the office behind and heading out on the land, but winds picked up late Tuesday afternoon and may have made travelling difficult later in the day. Environment Canada reports temperatures have climbed in South Baffin to -13 C but remain cold in North Baffin and Kivalliq. The Kitikmeot is socked in a January cold spell with Kugluktuk reporting -34 C (-48 C with windchill) Wednesday morning. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)