Photo: A parade of floats for Christmas in Iqaluit

Santa didn't have far to go to visit Nunavut's capital for Iqaluit's annual Santa Claus parade. Staff from the Government of Nunavut's environment department, decked out in skin clothing, wave from a float that won the best overall prize in this year's parade on Dec. 9. Iqalungmiut lined the route, which ran from Nakasuk Elementary School to the Arctic Winter Games Arena where St. Nick made himself comfortable in a big chair to greet youngsters and hear their wishes for this year's holiday season. See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)