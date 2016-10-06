Photo: A Nunavut artist laid to rest

The community of Cape Dorset planned to celebrate Oct. 12 and lay to rest one of its own, artist Annie Pootoogook, who died last month in Ottawa. Pootoogook died Sept. 19 in Ottawa, the city she had called home for many years. An ongoing police investigation into her death delayed her return to her Baffin home until earlier this week. That’s when a fundraiser through Ottawa’s Shepherds of Good Hope centre collected donations to fly the artist’s remains home and cover the travel costs for her brother, Pauloosie Joanasie, to attend the funeral service. Also in attendance Oct. 12, Pootoogook’s four-year-old daughter, Napachie, who was adopted by an Ottawa-area family. Many offices and organizations planned to close to allow staff to attend the 4 p.m. service. (PHOTO BY BILL RITCHIE)