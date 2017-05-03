Photo: A north-south collaboration of song

Barely a pew remains vacant as the Juno-nominated Gryphon Trio leads young singers from Iqaluit and Ottawa through the world première of Qaujimavunga Kinaummangaarma, an original composition by Nunavut's Looee Arreak, at Iqaluit's St. Jude's Anglican Cathedral, May 4. The trio, along with the Cantiamo Girls Choir of Ottawa, the Iqaluit Fiddlers and the Inuksuk Drum Dancers, will play an encore performance at the cathedral May 5 at 7 p.m., as part of an educational exchange between young Ottawa and Iqaluit musicians, entitled Nipiit Katittut, or Voices United. Northern participants will make the trip down to Ottawa this summer for a performance at the Dominion-Chalmers United Church, July 2 at 7 p.m. For more photos of this event, see our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)