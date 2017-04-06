Photo: A new master chef, in the works

Eli Q Taqtu crouches to get up close and personal with a cake he's filling and decorating at Inuksuk High School April 9 during the Skills Canada Nunavut competition over the weekend. Taqtu, a Grade 9 student from Inuujaq School in Arctic Bay, was one of many Nunavut students who participated in Skills Canada workshops on April 8 and then in competitions the next day in a wide variety of skills including robotics, hairstyling, TV/video production, carpentry and photography. You can find photos of the winners, and other competitors, on the @SkillsNunavut Twitter feed. (PHOTO BY ELAINE KANAYUK-GABRIEL)