Photo: A new look for Nunavik’s school board

Nunavik schoolchildren in Kuujjuaq show off their new backpacks and a new look for the region's school board. The Kativik School Board launched its new logo this week, depicting the North Star shining over an igloo. The board also has a new name: Nunavimmi Ilisarniliriniq. Until that's formally approved, however, the school board will continue to use its current name, Kativik Ilisarniliriniq or Kativik School Board. (PHOTO BY CARSON TAGOONA/KATIVIK ILISARNILIRINIQ)