Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik September 07, 2017 - 8:51 am

Photo: A new look for Nunavik’s school board

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Nunavik schoolchildren in Kuujjuaq show off their new backpacks and a new look for the region's school board. The Kativik School Board launched its new logo this week, depicting the North Star shining over an igloo. The board also has a new name: Nunavimmi Ilisarniliriniq. Until that's formally approved, however, the school board will continue to use its current name, Kativik Ilisarniliriniq or Kativik School Board. (PHOTO BY CARSON TAGOONA/KATIVIK ILISARNILIRINIQ)
Nunavik schoolchildren in Kuujjuaq show off their new backpacks and a new look for the region's school board. The Kativik School Board launched its new logo this week, depicting the North Star shining over an igloo. The board also has a new name: Nunavimmi Ilisarniliriniq. Until that's formally approved, however, the school board will continue to use its current name, Kativik Ilisarniliriniq or Kativik School Board. (PHOTO BY CARSON TAGOONA/KATIVIK ILISARNILIRINIQ)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        