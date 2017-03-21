Photo: A new kind of Walrus in Nunavut

Nunatsiaq Online
Essayist and novelist John Ralston Saul shares his views on education in the Arctic with Iqalungmiut at a reception after The Walrus Talks presentation in the Nunavut capital, March 25. Saul was one of eight speakers who spoke on how to improve Canada from the perspective of Nunavut and the Canadian Arctic. The event—sponsored by the non-profit Walrus Foundation, which publishes The Walrus, a national politics and public interest magazine—came to Iqaluit as part of a speaker series that invites a mix of youth leaders and Order of Canada recipients to speak at 13 major cities in the country’s 13 provinces and territories. See story later, on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY PETER VARGA)
