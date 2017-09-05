Photo: A new kind of Friday afternoon in Iqaluit

Bring a book: If, like many Iqalungmmiut, you wanted to pick up something to drink before the weekend at Iqaluit's new beer and wine store, you were in for a wait. Since its grand opening, Sept. 6, long lines have stretched outside the store's doors, around the adjoining liquor warehouse and down the road. Some have reported waiting longer than an hour to place their orders inside. On Friday, Sept. 8, many hoping to beat the post-work rush were met with a daunting lineup even in the early afternoon. Incomplete renovations at the store also made parking difficult, with many cars simply pulling over along the curb.The beer and wine store is open Tuesday to Saturday, from noon until 7 p.m. All patrons must first create a customer account before ordering, which can now be done inside the store. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)