Photo: A new heritage centre for Cambridge Bay

A new heritage centre is in the works for Cambridge Bay: For now, the Kitikmeot Heritage Society's displays are housed in the May Hakongak Library and Centre, which is attached to Cambridge Bay's high school building. But the Kitikmeot region's Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement for conservation areas, now under negotiation between Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and the Canadian Wildlife Service, will lead to a separate heritage centre built for the Kitikmeot Heritage Society, along with operational funding. That's according to information tabled at the Kitikmeot Inuit Association's annual general meeting which says the new heritage centre—not yet officially announced—will be similar to the Nattilik Heritage Centre in Gjoa Haven, which cost about $3 million. The conservation areas in western Nunavut include the Ahiak Queen Maud Gulf Migratory Bird Sanctuary. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)