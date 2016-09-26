Photo: A new crop of potential leaders heads to Nunavut Sivuniksavut

A fresh crop of Inuit youth from across Nunavut are getting used to the big city of Ottawa and settling into a new routine at Nunavut Sivuniksavut, a leadership college that teaches students about Inuit history, culture, language and contemporary issues to prepare them for careers and maybe even to continue their post-secondary education. Students started their year with a retreat to Harris Farm in Gatineau, above, and have already performed on Parliament Hill for the Embrace Life suicide prevention event earlier this month. Nunatsiaq News wishes all new students a successful and rewarding year. (NS FACEBOOK PHOTO)