Photo: A look at Nunavut’s vast art collection

Government of Nunavut heritage officer Krista Zawadski holds up a soapstone carving in the vault of the Winnipeg Art Gallery. It's one of thousands of pieces that make up the GN's art collection, which recently came out of storage and is currently housed at the WAG as part of a five-year agreement. Over that period, the GN hopes to train Nunavummiut to work with the collection to promote education and exhibit programs. (PHOTO BY LEIF NORMAN/GN)