Photo: A kamotiq in Ottawa, for a home away from home

Cheers and applause greet the unveiling of a special tribute to Inuit on Sept. 7 at what was, for nearly 60 years, the Southway Inn in South Ottawa. The aluminum kamotiq and luggage sculpture, made by Iqaluit-born Couzyn van Heuvelen—the bearded young man above—was part of a Concordia University-led, Canada 150-funded project called "Lost Stories" which commemorates, through art, unique Canadian stories across the country. This story is about Inuit, many from Baffin Island, who frequented the Southway Inn—now the Waterford Retirement Residence—for decades because of its proximity to the airport, plentiful shopping and because of how the hotel's staff, and owners, catered to their northern guests. Read more about the event later, on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)