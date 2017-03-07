Photo: Honouring Kugaaruk’s firefighters

Meet the volunteer firefighters of Kugaaruk, who responded to the overnight fire in the Kitikmeot community that destroyed Kugaardjuq school Feb. 28. Netsilik MLA Emiliano Qirngnuq rose to acknowledge the 14 men during question period at the Legislative Assembly March 8, including fire chief Vince Ningark, Geatan Apsaktaun, Etienne Kakkianiun, Phillip Alakanuark, Adam Krejunark, Frankie Immingark Sr., Kyle Amauntinuar, Jonathan Ningark, Adrian Qaugjuaq, Norman Qavvik, Colin Krejunark, Pauloosie Nungaq, Fabien Qringunq and Frankie Immingark Jr. “Although the school could not be saved, the firefighters, along with other hamlet workers, took measures to prevent damages to the hamlet office and most importantly the adjacent power plant facility,” Qirngnuq said. “This response demonstrates how our volunteer fire fighters put the needs of others ahead of themselves to keep their communities safe from harm. We thank you for your actions; you are absolutely vital in our communities.” (PHOTO BY EIRYN DEVEREAUX)