Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. staff host a community feast Oct. 25 during their annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay. The feast featured offerings of caribou, Arctic char, goose, bannock and maktaaq, along with door prizes for adults and children. The AGM entered its third and final day Oct. 26. For coverage of the AGM, go to nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTOS BY JANE GEORGE)