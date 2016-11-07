Photo: A day to remember the sacrifice of Canadians

Cadets stand at attention during a Remembrance Day ceremony at Inuksuk High School in Iqaluit Nov. 10 for an early vigil and ceremony to honour the sacrifice of the men and women in uniform ahead of official Remembrance Day ceremonies today, Nov. 11. Students, parents and other community members gathered at the school to hear talented high school student hosts play music, read poetry and orchestrat the roughly hour-long proceedings for a full audience in the school's tisi. Iqaluit's official Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Cadet Hall today. Visitors are being advised to arrive by 10:15 a.m. if they wish to get seats. Rembrance Day is a civic holiday in Nunavut so our Nunatsiaq News office in Iqaluit is closed today but our offices in Ottawa remain open. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)