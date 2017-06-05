Photo: A command performance at Indigenous Affairs

It's never too early to show off your talent: young Inuit performers from the Ottawa Inuit Children's Centre perform for several dozen people at the downtown Ottawa offices of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada May 24 as part of Aboriginal Week in the Capital. The wee singers were giggling a bit at first but soon settled in and delighted the crowd with some throatsinging under direction from Ina Zakal, cultural instructor for the Sivummut Head Start Program. From left: Meeka Uvainakallunga MacDonald, Sonja Qillaq-LaPorte, Lyla Buell, Sarah Gerovac-Tuqtu and Arianna Grace Eecheak. (PHOTO BY KELLY BUELL)