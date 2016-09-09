Photo: A clinic for four-legged patients

Eight-week-old Avaluk lies still Sept. 12 in Kuujjuaq while veterinarian Caroline Fortin, left, gives him a base vaccination to help protect the pup against some of the most common diseases that infect Nunavik’s dogs: distemper, parvo-virus and rabies. Fortin and her colleague, Elaine Fafard, right, who work for Quebec’s department of agriculture, are hosting free vaccination clinics along the Ungava coast this week. Dog owners in Kuujjuaq can bring their animals to Katittavik hall in Kuujjuaq Sept. 13 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to be vaccinated and registered. The clinic heads along the Ungava coast Sept. 14, stopping in Tasiujaq, Aupaluk, Kangirsuk, Quaqtaq, Kangiqsujuaq and finally, Kangiqsualujjuaq. Residents in those communities should contact their local northern villages for clinic hours. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)