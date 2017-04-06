Photo: A celebration of food and tradition in Inukjuak

How's that for a feast? Inukjuammiut celebrate the return of the sled dog at the start of the Ivakkak dog sled race last week. Inukjuak was the first community mushers came to after leaving Umiujaq three days prior, on March 28. Residents gathered to celebrate mushers and their hearty dogs but also to honour the memory of Adamie Inukpuk, a one-time Ivakkak champion. Teams are expected to finish the race this week when they arrive in Ivujivik. (PHOTO BY PIERRE DUNNIGAN/MAKIVIK)