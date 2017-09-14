Photo: A bridge too far

Iqaluit's shooting range, and the farthest reaches of the Road to Nowhere, may be a bridge too far for your car, following the closure of the vehicle access bridge by the City of Iqaluit. A recent inspection of the bridge uncovered extensive weather damage to its wooden frame which stretches across a small river. In a public service announcement, dated Sept. 19, the City of Iqaluit said work is already underway to repair the bridge but it's not expected to be completed this year. The city is advising Iqalungmiut not to cross the bridge until repairs are completed. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)