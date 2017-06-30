Petition seeks air link between Arviat, Nunavut and Churchill, Manitoba
"People really want to see a change"
It may seem illogical to fly north to head south—but that’s what people who live in the central Nunavut town of Arviat must do in order to travel to Winnipeg in Manitoba.
And they tired of the long travel-time and delays due to transferring to southern flights in Rankin Inlet.
That’s why hundreds of people in Arviat have signed a petition that asks for Calm Air International, the only airline that serves their community of roughly 3,000, to resume flights from Arviat to Churchill, Man., which were cancelled a few years ago.
A petition led by John Main and Simona Baker has been signed by 544 voting-age Arviat residents who said they want ro see a resumption of direct flights between Arviat and Churchill, about 260 kilometres to the South, instead of flying about 200 km north to Rankin Inlet first.
“We have had overwhelming support for this petition, and people really want to see a change,” Main said in a release about the petition.
The petition states that “Winnipeg is a frequent destination for leisure, business and medical travelers from Arviat. In order to travel south to Winnipeg for leisure, business or medical reasons, Arviat residents are required to first travel north, to Rankin Inlet.”
And that leg of the journey is often accompanied by a two- to eight-hour wait in Rankin before finally boarding the jet to Winnipeg, the petition says.
The petition says the north-then-south flight routing is both inconvenient and exhausting for Arviat residents and that it causes medical travelers and the elderly to endure hardship.
And sometimes, travelers get stranded in Rankin Inlet en route.
“I worry about our elders and medical travelers who have to wait so long and suffer through delays,” Baker said in the release.
The petition has been sent to both Calm Air and its parent corporation, Exchange Income Corp., which recently saw its cargo contact with the North West Co. cancelled.
“We appreciate the service offered by Calm Air, and all the support that they provide for community events. We believe that the company cares about our town. This petition is about improving their service and meeting customers’ needs,” Main said.
Calm Air’s fleet includes 15 combination aircraft, mainly ATRs, on which it transports both passengers and other cargo. In Nunavut, Calm Air provides service to Arviat, Baker Lake, Chesterfield Inlet, Coral Harbour, Naujaat, Rankin Inlet, Sanikiluaq and Whale Cove.
Calm Air recently saw an extension of two years to its medical travel and duty travel contracts with the Government of Nunavut.
The timing for the petition from Arviat could be good because the rail link to Churchill from the South recently suffered severe damage from flooding, requiring more flights into Churchill from the South.
Baker and Main plan to send copies of the petition to Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna, Nunavut’s health minister, George Hickes, Monica Ell-Kanayuk, Nunavut’s minister of Economic Development and Transportation and Kivalliq Inuit Association President David Ningeongan.
it must be an election year, this sort of thing was done in the past to no avail. this airliner just won’t pay heed, deaf ears. but I won’t mind seeing this sort of petition as an election issue. it brings out a topic at least for campaigning and hand-shaking purposes.
“It may seem illogical to fly north to head south.”
Not really, this is a common practice in commercial aviation when one market is very small.
#1,#2 if you only knew what it is like to do this journey if you are ill,and if the weather is bad in rankin,stuck again,good for these two,alot better than the 2 mlas,saying nothing.
Right now, when changing flight in Rankin it can take up to 8 hours until we finally are ready for boarding, and the elders going medical are stuck in the airport because the taxis are too busy…
This is so sick and both airlines and politicians are supposed to have a good services to it’s citizens.
Let’s get the route from Arviat- Churchill back going south….
#3 I am sure it is a total pain in the ass, that wasn’t my point however. In saying “It may seem illogical to fly north to head south” Nunatsiaq is trying to spin a narrative off as an irregularity (a dog whistle for an injustice) when in reality practices like this are totally normal.
It’s a business and if there are not enough passengers flying from or to Arviat to Churchill, it is not feasible. Maybe Calm Air can provide one, or two flights per week to ensure the plane capacity is used appropriately.The justification is based on medial travelers and elders, ut is this really the reason? Weather delays or cancellation and waiting times between flights is absolutely normal for airline travel and changes should not be justified by the “Elders Card”. Arviat itself has numerous flight cancellations during the year and this itself results in waiting times or re-routing of planes.
Time to grow up and accept normal business practices. Maybe instead ask for modifications of the RI airport
Be careful what you wish for. Even IF Calm Air decided to take the ATR directly from Arviat to Churchill, I bet you will still be sitting in Churchill for hours until that jet comes in from Rankin to get to Winnipeg, and that could mean a lot of delays out of Rankin due to weather etc.
What is really needed is the ATR to go directly from Arviat to Churchill to Winnipeg.
Every time I fly home I get stuck in Rankin for a longer period than my entire trip was supposed to last. Rankin has bad weather
Why not let us Nunavummiut write up a petition to remove code share? Thanks to it we have very limited seating when flying or trying to fly out.