Paving the way: Nunavut capital to mend Federal Road

Funding source unclear but City of Iqaluit issues RFP

Iqaluit's Federal Road, which will soon see increased traffic when the new airport terminal opens, is set to get a facelift. (FILE PHOTO)

July 14, 2017 - 1:10 pm

Iqaluit’s disintegrating Federal Road may soon get a facelift now that city councillors have passed a motion to repave the busy industrial traffic corridor.

Following an in-camera meeting after a regular city council meeting, July 11, councillors briefly reconvened in a late-evening public session to pass the motion, which was put forward by deputy mayor Romeyn Stevenson.

The City of Iqaluit confirmed to Nunatsiaq News that an RFP—or request for proposals—would be issued by the city to pave Federal Road this summer.

City council will vote again to confirm the project when, and if, a successful bidder is selected.

Funding for the project has yet to be identified by the city, but a major paving project would not likely come from the city’s coffers.

The city has already committed money from its remaining Public Works fund to pay for repairs on the road to Apex.

That leaves possible funding from either the Government of Nunavut or the federal government—two targets identified in a recently released strategic plan as major sources for financial relief for the cash-strapped city.

The major road, which joins Iqaluit’s four corners intersection, is the main thoroughfare for traffic heading into Iqaluit’s industrial area.

Daily use by heavy equipment and other vehicles has left some parts of the road more dirt than asphalt with large swaths of the road missing and indistinguishable from the surrounding ditches.

And that road is about to get even busier with the opening of Iqaluit’s new airport terminal in August.

A proposed conference centre and residential development nearby will also draw more traffic.