Pauktuutit calls for better collaboration after inquiry postpones hearing

“We could have worked with them to find another location"

Commissioners were set to host a hearing in Rankin Inlet the week of Dec.11, the inquiry's first visit to Nunavut, but families were informed Nov. 23 that the hearing would have to be postponed until the new year. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) Commissioners were set to host a hearing in Rankin Inlet the week of Dec.11, the inquiry's first visit to Nunavut, but families were informed Nov. 23 that the hearing would have to be postponed until the new year. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

November 29, 2017 - 8:00 am

Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada says it’s “deeply disheartened” and “confused” about the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s last-minute plans to postpone its only Nunavut hearing, in Rankin Inlet.

Commissioners were set to visit Nunavut Dec. 11, but families were informed Nov. 23 that the hearing would have to be postponed until the new year.

Commissioners said Rankin Inlet’s community hall, booked to host the week-long hearing, would not be a private enough venue to accommodate participants.

“We were not informed about this decision beforehand and we did not agree,” Pauktuutit’s president Rebecca Kudloo said in a news release. “We could have worked with them to find another location.”

Pauktuutit said the inquiry’s lack of communication has been an ongoing issue for Inuit communities. In the meantime, the organization said that families who were set to take part of this Rankin Inlet hearing have been put through “a roller coaster of emotions.”

Families contacted by inquiry staff last week say they were told the hearing could be rescheduled for February 2018, though it’s not clear if commissioners still plan to host it in the Kivalliq community.

“There is still no public schedule of any other hearing locations across Inuit Nunangat,” Kudloo said. “This is very confusing and concerning given the inquiry has said they will complete their family hearings for the families early next year.”

Pauktuutit had approached commissioners earlier this year to ask for the creation of an Inuit Nunangat Advisory Committee to assist with planning and communication with Inuit communities. That was never implemented.

Kudloo said this type of committee could have helped avoid the last-minute cancellation and disappointment.

“Families have geared up and prepared for this process only to have it postponed with little information about future hearings,” she said.

“The inquiry says they work in a trauma informed way but they are harming people.”

Kudloo urged commissioners to reach out to Pauktuutit as they move forward.

“We can help with a smooth coordinated approach,” she said. “We want it to work for the families. We will be here to work with them, but things have to change.”

The national inquiry has not returned Nunatsiaq News’ requests for comment since the newspaper first reached out Nov. 21 following the resignation of Joseph Murdoch-Flowers, legal counsel with the inquiry since last spring.

Murdoch-Flowers was, until recently, one of six staffers who served on the inquiry’s Inuit working group.