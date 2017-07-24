Lack of Canada 150 funding threatens to ground Arctic aviation tour
"It’s unfortunate that wasn’t seen as important to other funders"
The August opening of Iqaluit’s airport will be short one air show, unless the Canadian Arctic Aviation Tour can come up with a million dollars.
One week after the Canada 150th pan-Arctic aviation tour announced that it has run out of money, there is still no sign that more money is forthcoming, said executive director Nancy McClure.
The $2.3 million tour—which includes 15 professional pilots, 80 volunteers and has been two years in the planning—never received approval from the federal government for the funding that organizers expected to get as a Canada 150 initiative.
“We began with the belief that we would be successful in receiving that funding,” said McClure. “We’re at a point where we can’t proceed.”
They have raised about $7,500 through crowd sourcing, but that’s a pittance compared with the $1.2 million they need to get planes in the sky to finish the 97-community tour.
People in the Kivalliq and Kitikmeot regions have already seen their airshows, as well as communities in Yukon and NWT.
But 23 communities throughout eastern Nunavut, Nunavik, Nunatsiavut and Greenland will miss out if the tour doesn’t continue.
“We wanted the communities to be a part of this. It’s unfortunate that wasn’t seen as important to other funders. Our goal was to bring this to isolated communities,” said McClure.
But she added that she hasn’t given up hope yet.
The tour, planned by professional aviators in Rocky Mountain House, Alta., was envisioned as a reconciliation tool and inspiration for northern youth.
“It’s not just about airshows,” said McClure.
Baker Lake’s Charlie Tautuaqjuk said people in his community are still talking about the airshow, which was the highlight of Canada Day festivities in the town of around 2,000.
“For my kids to be able to sit down with the pilots, have a discussion with them and get their autograph, it was fantastic,” said Tautuaqjuk, who acted as community contact for the tour. “It sent a strong message that everything and anything is possible if you pursue it.”
The tour organizers are asking people to show support for the project by phoning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at (613) 992-4211, donating to crowd funding at caat2017.com/home/donate/, becoming a corporate sponsor or talking about the tour on social media.
(12) Comments:
Oh my goodness, you want all that money to go to few minutes scary moments? For Pete’s sake think again! Wouldn’t it better if you ask that money to go to shortage of housing and homeless????
Why dont you give the money to first air so they can include Arctic Bay in at least one seat sale. Same distance from pond inlet to Iqaluit as Arctic Bay but the air fare is double from Arctic Bay. Why?
The airport has cost millions of dollars already. Who is in charge of all this showing off? Cut the ribbon and continue business as usual.
oh my gosh! All this money the fed’s are using for Canada 150 is totally a waste! all this money could be used to help with housing, homelessness, food security. Important issues for the Canadians. Not a lousy air show. Plus all the money that have been used for tv ads, air ads, etc for the Canada 150 is also a total waste of usage! This gov’t needs to put CANADIANS first. Forget helping other countries financially and the immigrants/refugees! We all pay taxes but we don’t even have access to it. Non-Canadians have more access to this tax fund then we do. Like seriously, look after your own first. Why should we (taxpayers) help Non-Canadians???
Hello? You can barely run and pay for airlines and airports in the north. Old shitty planes, runways from mud, most expensive tickets in the world and poor customer service. And who’s thinking we’d pay for this?
I had to break the news to my son that they may not be coming to Kuujjuaq anymore and he was devastated. All he talks about is planes and wanting to become a pilot in the future. This airshow would have been the icing on the cake for him. Hopefully, they are able to get some funding somewhere.
#3 and #5
Your comments are about lack of services and quality of services offered by local airlines and have nothing to do with an airshow that is being put on by another group entirely and for the benefit of all people who want to attend and enjoy. I think maybe you should open an airline and show the others how its done!
I personally think it would be a shame to not have the show make the rest of its tour, and I think a lot of people would be disappointed.
#4
I’m sorry to hear you are such a party pooper… But I guess no one should have fun if you don’t want to join in?
Also I’m sorry but please provide some evidence for your claim “Non-Canadians have more access to this tax fund then we do” because that is entirely incorrect.
And Finally - “Why should we(tax payers)help non-Canadians?”
...maybe because its the right thing (the Canadian thing) to do… Helping others who are in need?
#7 no funding necessary to cut the ribbon.
Pay an entrance fee to watch the air show that is for pleasure and a non-essential.
I spent 18 days on the tour. It is about national pride, engaging with the community, mentoring the youth, honouring the Elders, highlighting the North, reconciliation with Indigenous Canadians, education and culture. We are under budget and for what we have invested the payback to Canadian Socirty is huge. As Peter from Baker Lake stated, ‘I was always Inuit first and Canadian second but when CAAT came to town I was Canadian first.’
Aviation opened up the North and is an appropriate vehicle to reach out to the North. There are few roads but every town has an airport. Everyone attends the airshows.
Our prime minister said there is no relationship more important than the one with indigenous Canadians but we have not received any federal support to date. We believe very strongly in the value of CAAtT2017 and we are not giving up.
sounds like Iqaluit new airport is still short of millions $
Why didn’t the three major carriers operating in the north get together and show a little goodwill by paying for this, being the three powerhouses of the Canadian north. Why were they not pursued as an intricate part of this project. A poor designed business plan based upon weak assumptions, no guarantees and a lack of money, etc. can only result in what did happen.
Why not have an air show. The people of Nunavut deserve a little bit of pleasure that most southerners take for granted. Kids love it…elders are bewildered by it. Good Lord…They spent all that money in Ottawa for fireworks and a freaking giant duck. Did anyone from Nunavut get to see that? Not unless they were on duty travel or sick. I swear, now that there is the internet all people do is complain and argue and be mean to eachother…very very mean.
Yes….I know…there are so many things that this money could be spent on…food, housing, health care. But…the fact is that money would never be used for that…and probably would never be seen. Give them the air show.