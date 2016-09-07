NEWS: Nunavut

Overnight fire destroys warehouse in western Nunavut town

RCMP report that a youth is in custody and has been charged in connection to the fire

THOMAS ROHNER



A photo taken around 6 a.m., Sept. 1, of the Arctic Co-operatives warehouse that burned down overnight in Kugluktuk. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) A photo taken around 6 a.m., Sept. 1, of the Arctic Co-operatives warehouse that burned down overnight in Kugluktuk. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)



Another view of the warehouse fire's aftermath. The building, and it's contents, are unsalvageable. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) Another view of the warehouse fire's aftermath. The building, and it's contents, are unsalvageable. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)



This is the second fire in a month in Kugluktuk. A 22-year-old male has been charged in connection with an Aug. 1 fire at an unoccupied residence that was undergoing renovations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) This is the second fire in a month in Kugluktuk. A 22-year-old male has been charged in connection with an Aug. 1 fire at an unoccupied residence that was undergoing renovations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

September 07, 2016 - 3:00 pm

(Updated Sept. 7, 2:45 p.m.)

Nunavut’s most western community, Kugluktuk, suffered its second building fire in a month as the Kugluktuk Co-op warehouse burned to the ground in the early morning Sept. 1.

The hamlet’s Senior Administrative Officer, Don LeBlanc, told Nunatsiaq News he arrived on the scene around 4:45 a.m., local time.

“There was a lot of smoke, some flames but not too big or high. The warehouse is totalled though. There’s nothing left of it,” LeBlanc said.

The hamlet employee saw at least 15 firefighters on the scene before he left around 6 a.m., the fire still smouldering.

“The firefighters did a phenomenal job, really, making sure the fire didn’t spread.”

Tony Demerah, assistant manager of the local co-op, said he and other employees are in the process of taking an inventory of merchandise the fire claimed.

“With the building together, we’re probably talking over $100,000,” Demerah said.

Nunavut RCMP issued a news release Sept. 7 saying the fire caused about $115,000 in damages and that a youth has been charged in connection with the events. He will remain in custody, police said, until his first court appearance on Sept. 27.

Demerah said the hamlet’s sole fire truck was on scene for about three hours, with the water truck providing support.

“We’re not sure what started it, it’s under investigation. Of course there’s always rumours, and I’m pretty sure the fire didn’t start naturally.”

Demerah said vandalism and loitering by youths in front of the warehouse has been a recurring problem.

And the fire appears to have started near the front stoop because that’s where flames were shooting out the door, Demerah said.

That’s also the spot youths like to hang out, he added.

With the sealift about a week away, Demerah said the biggest challenge now is figuring out where to store all the merchandise that the co-op has ordered.

“You lose a warehouse in the Arctic, that’s a tough thing. A lot of stuff can’t be stored outside or in containers.”

Nunavut police issued a statement Aug. 25 about a fire that claimed an unoccupied home in Kugluktuk on Aug. 1.

Police charged a local 22-year-old man with arson in connection with that fire.