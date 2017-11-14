NEWS: -none-

Ottawa police to investigate death of Baker Lake man following police chase

Man, 23, took ATV and died after crashing it

The Ottawa Police Service will investigate an incident that occurred in Baker Lake this past weekend in which a 23-year-old man died after crashing his ATV. (FILE PHOTO)

November 14, 2017 - 3:30 pm

A 23-year-old man, suspected to have been impaired, was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Baker Lake after police gave chase to him, the Nunavut RCMP said Nov. 14 in a release.

Nunavut’s RCMP “V” Division said Baker Lake officers responded to calls during the late afternoon of Nov. 11 about a possible impaired driver.

When confronted by police, the man exited his vehicle, took a nearby ATV, attempted to flee, and then crashed, police said.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the community health centre but later died of his injuries, the RCMP said.

The Ottawa Police Service and Nunavut’s chief coroner will conduct an investigation into the “events leading to, and surrounding the male’s death,” the RCMP news release said.

The Nunavut RCMP, under the terms of a policing contract with the Government of Nunavut, uses the Ottawa police to do third-party external investigations of cases where civilians die during or after interactions with police.

Sources in Baker Lake have told Nunatsiaq News that RCMP officers continued to chase the man after he left the vehicle he was driving and took the ATV.

When contacted by Nunatsiaq News, an OPS media relations officer, Const. Chuck Benoit, said, “no other information can be released at this time due to an ongoing investigation,” but confirmed that OPS has already begun investigating the Baker Lake incident.