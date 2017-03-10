Ottawa police seek help in finding missing Inuk woman
Padluq Ashoona was last seen March 3 around Meadowlands Drive
The Ottawa Police Service has asked for help from the public in finding a missing Inuk woman, Padluq Ashoona, 51, from Ottawa, who was last seen on the morning of March 3 in the area of Meadowlands Drive.
The OPS described Ashoona as an Aboriginal woman, 5’4” (163 cm,) with a small build, weighing 119 pounds (54 kilograms), with short black hair.
No clothing description for Ashoona is available, a March 10 OPS release said.
Her family is concerned for her well-being, police said.
If you have information on where Ashoona is loctated, you should immediately contact the Ottawa Police Dispatch at 613-236-1222.
And if you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, you can call the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police iOS app.
(3) Comments:
I hope they find her. Please pray for her safe return.
I hope for a safe, successful return for her. Something about Ottawa and Inuk women.
I hope they find her safe and sound and am praying for peace and comfort for her family. I can’t imagine how scared and worried they are right now.