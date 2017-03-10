Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Ottawa March 10, 2017 - 11:20 am

Ottawa police seek help in finding missing Inuk woman

Padluq Ashoona was last seen March 3 around Meadowlands Drive

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
If you know where Padluq Ashoona of Ottawa is, you should contact the Ottawa Police Service immediately. (HANDOUT PHOTO)
If you know where Padluq Ashoona of Ottawa is, you should contact the Ottawa Police Service immediately. (HANDOUT PHOTO)

The Ottawa Police Service has asked for help from the public in finding a missing Inuk woman, Padluq Ashoona, 51, from Ottawa, who was last seen on the morning of March 3 in the area of Meadowlands Drive.

The OPS described Ashoona as an Aboriginal woman, 5’4” (163 cm,)  with a small build, weighing 119 pounds (54 kilograms), with short black hair.

No clothing description for Ashoona is available, a March 10 OPS release said.

Her family is concerned for her well-being, police said.

If you have information on where Ashoona is loctated, you should immediately contact the Ottawa Police Dispatch at 613-236-1222.

And if you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, you can call the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police iOS app.

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

(3) Comments:

#1. Posted by Relative on March 10, 2017

I hope they find her. Please pray for her safe return.

#2. Posted by Anonymous on March 10, 2017

I hope for a safe, successful return for her. Something about Ottawa and Inuk women.

#3. Posted by Cat on March 10, 2017

I hope they find her safe and sound and am praying for peace and comfort for her family. I can’t imagine how scared and worried they are right now.

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        