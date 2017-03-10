NEWS: Ottawa

Ottawa police seek help in finding missing Inuk woman

Padluq Ashoona was last seen March 3 around Meadowlands Drive

If you know where Padluq Ashoona of Ottawa is, you should contact the Ottawa Police Service immediately. (HANDOUT PHOTO)

March 10, 2017 - 11:20 am

The Ottawa Police Service has asked for help from the public in finding a missing Inuk woman, Padluq Ashoona, 51, from Ottawa, who was last seen on the morning of March 3 in the area of Meadowlands Drive.

The OPS described Ashoona as an Aboriginal woman, 5’4” (163 cm,) with a small build, weighing 119 pounds (54 kilograms), with short black hair.

No clothing description for Ashoona is available, a March 10 OPS release said.

Her family is concerned for her well-being, police said.

If you have information on where Ashoona is loctated, you should immediately contact the Ottawa Police Dispatch at 613-236-1222.

And if you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, you can call the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police iOS app.