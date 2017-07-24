NEWS: Nunavut

Ottawa police investigate death of Nunavut man

RCMP arrive at Arviat home as gunshot fired

July 24, 2017 - 7:59 am

Police are investigating the sudden death of an Arviat man on July 21.

On Friday, officers in the Kivalliq community started a criminal investigation, which brought them to a local home, the RCMP said in a July 22 release.

When they arrived, they heard the sound of a gunshot and found a deceased man in the home.

Police must still determine if the shooting is considered an in-custody death, which is when a civilian dies during a police operation.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Police Service has been called in to investigate the events surrounding the man’s death.

The RCMP did not provide details on the criminal investigation that brought them to the Arviat home. The investigation is ongoing, police said, with support from the Nunavut coroner’s office.