Ottawa won’t add Inuk MMIWG commissioner, Bennett says
"The commission is the commission"
KUUJJUAQ—The federal government won’t budge on the question of appointing an Inuk commissioner to the inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, the minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs said in Kuujjuaq Sept. 14.
The launch of the five-member commission, announced last month, spurred calls from some Inuit and other Indigenous people that the government add a sixth, Inuk commissioner to the inquiry.
Cathy Towtongie, the president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., made that request directly to INAC Minister Carolyn Bennett at this week’s meeting of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami meeting in Kuujjuaq Sept. 14.
Bennett didn’t respond directly to Towtongie’s request, but later told Nunatsiaq News that inquiry is set to go, as is.
“The commission is the commission,” Bennett said, adding that there would be an opportunity for Inuit to work with the inquiry.
First Nations judge Marion Buller was named to chair the inquiry, with the help of four commissioners: former Quebec Native Women’s Association president Michèle Audette, Saskatchewan Métis lawyer Marilyn Poitras, Ontario First Nations lawyer Brian Eyolfson and Nunavut-raised lawyer Qajaq Robinson.
Robinson grew up in Nunavut and speaks fluent Inuktitut, but the fact that she is not Inuk has remained a sticking point for many.
“This is an Indigenous inquiry into Indigenous issues,” said Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada president Rebecca Kudloo last month. “And we feel like only an Indigenous person knows what we’ve been through.”
None of the groups that have called publicly for an Inuk commissioner said they were approached for suggestions.
In the absence of an Inuk commissioner, ITK’s pre-consultation report called for an Inuit Elders Advisory Committee and a Families Advisory Committee to serve the inquiry’s commissioners.
Bennett said it was through Pauktuutit that she first encountered Robinson, who was hired to work on the pre-inquiry consultations, and noted how well Robinson worked with families during that process and how much she was respected.
Inuit organizations have pushed for a “distinctions based approach” to the inquiry, meaning that parts of the inquiry would be Inuit-specific, rather than use a pan-Aboriginal approach.
During the same ITK meeting, Pauktuutit’s Kudloo also asked Bennett to ensure counselling and Inuktitut-language support is available to Inuit families involved in the inquiry, before, during and after the process.
Bennett agreed.
“We’ll be looking for your help in deciding what that counselling should look like,” Bennett said.
“It’s a concern for all of us. Even for the people who don’t testify [because] the issue is new and raw again.”
The commission’s mandate is to examine and then report on the systemic causes behind the violence that Indigenous women and girls have experienced, while looking at the underlying factors that explain that higher level of violence.
The federal government has budgeted $53.86 million for the two-year inquiry, which is expected to wrap up by the end of 2018.
(16) Comments:
There is a nunavut representative.
Either you fire her and get an Inuk or deal with the fact that our rep is not Inuk.
Bennett first met Qajaq Robinson in December 2015 when she attended a meeting as a Board member of Tungasuvvingat Inuit.
Towtongie is obviously grandstanding for the next NTI election, playing the Inuit race card.
Somebody should tell her that Inuit are 5% of the Indigenous population in Canada and First Nations and Metis are 95% of the indigenous population which means 95% of the commission’s work is for First Nations and Metis.
We are lucky to have one Inuktitut speaking member of this commission who is better qualified than anyone else in the Inuit regions who is available now. Who cares if she is non-Indigenous? The commission should have at lease one non-Indigenous person on it anyway, since it is a national body.
Well, at least the ITK president Mr. Obed is smart enough to let Ms. Bennett get on with the work of building the MMIWG commission for the sake of the families.
This is a dead issue, Ms. Towtongie. Give it a rest and shut your mouth about it and the same goes for Ms. Rebecca Kudloo. It’s over, move on.
Another colossal waste of money.
That’s too bad. The Liberals made a mistake on this one and it could have been corrected early on but now they have doubled down. Now it reveals that their “consultations” are not as meaningful as the Liberals would like everyone to think. Too bad.
The question that isn’t being asked is why this government cannot stand to have an all indigenous commission?
Canada’s government sure isn’t ready for reconciliation because they circle their wagons on indigenous issues. Nothing new. Seen it before and perhaps someday there will be a government in power that sees Inuit as being just as important as First Nations and Metis. That’s not saying alot because First Nations and Metis aren’t important to governments either…. until diamonds or oil and gas are found on their lands.
Finally they said it. Took them awhile. We are so behind in Nunavut. Maybe in hundred years we will be included. Just because we voted liberal does not mean we get to pout.
The stupidity in comments like #5 #6 and #7 is truly discouraging.
Pauktutik is so far behind. The Organization should have been right there as soon as they heard not after the fact.
ITK seems to weak.
When did Gatineau become part of Nunavut! We are proud Inuks and quite capable of representing ourselves!
#5 the Liberals did not make a mistake. They made the right decision and I admire Carolyn Bennett for being tough enough to wave off all the bullshit and stick to her decision.
Pauktuutit’s performance on this issue has been a joke. They were against the inquiry for two years and then jumped on the bandwagon as soon as they realized it was going to happen, probably hoping to suck more grant money out of the feds to hire more consultants.
No wonder the federal government doesn’t pay attention to Pauktuutit. I wouldn’t either.
#9 - Pauktuutit has said publicly several times that they were not asked for candidate recommendations for the commission. Pretty hard to do anything after an announcement has been made.
The way in which Bennett went about this was sneaky and dirty and I am surprised she isn’t being called on it. As for ITK, the little boy they have running the show is more interested in his own career than he is with Inuit interests. Of course he’s going to nod whenever Bennett speaks… he may get a good job out of it.
As for Qayaq Robinson, I met her, she spoke to me like English was her second language and acted like she was Inuit…. she played it perfectly and now she’s a commissioner. Who better to know how to behave like an Inuk woman than a non-Inuk woman?
Inuit women will find a leader. Politics does not control time and healing.
#12 Pauktuutit should have made their recommendation when they had the opportunity to do so. Instead they sat back on their haunches and did nothing, then complained when that opportunity had passed.
Hilarious, and fitting considering they didn’t support an inquiry in the first place.
Of course now they are the victims right? I guess when you are used to always having your hand held for you it comes as quite a shock when you have to be responsible for yourself.
I too applaud Carolyn Bennett for not playing into this miserable chorus of bullshit.
Good for her.
summa? it is not to do with not liking the selected but it is to do with no inuit blood on the panel. yes they are capable and etc etc etc. that is NOT the point. Please please reconsider a position of ANY kind for an Inuk to accompany this great team.
CAlling on Obed ITK and NTI to put the pressure on. Join forces. Calling on INUIT.