Ottawa confirms $32.8M contract for new Canadian Ranger rifle
Defence minister Harjit Sajjan attends Operation Nanook wrap-up in Yukon
As Operation Nanook wrapped up Sept. 2 in Haines Junction, Yukon, Defence Minister Harjiit Sajjan used the event to confirm a $32.8 million contract with Colt Canada to make new Finnish-designed .308 rifles for the Canadian Rangers.
The new rifles, based on Finland’s Sako Tikka .308 calibre weapon with some minor modifications, are to be manufactured at the Colt Canada plant in Kitchener, Ont.
They’ll replace the Canadian Rangers’ old Lee-Enfield MK4 .303 rifles, whose design has been more or less unchanged since the early 1950s.
Colt Canada will make 6,820 new rifles under the contract, which will help preserve 90 existing jobs and add 30 more at its Kitchener plant.
“This procurement is an example of how we are meeting the needs of the Canadian Armed Forces while ensuring taxpayers are getting the best value for their money,” Leona Alleslev, parliamentary secretary to the minister of public services, said in a Sept. 2 news release.
The defence department’s plan to replace the Lee-Enfields and its arrangement with Colt Canada has been public information for more than a year.
While on a brief campaign visit to Iqaluit in August 2015, ex-Prime Minister Stephen Harper promised that the Canadian Rangers may keep their old Lee-Enfields once they’re replaced.
The defence department says the new rifles are more robust than the old ones and can perform better in cold temperatures.
Meanwhile, Operation Nanook 2016 drew to a close in Haine’s Junction, where 850 military and civilian participants carried out a mock earthquake response.
Some infantry and naval forces had participated earlier in exercises around Rankin Inlet, but the Yukon earthquake response training exercise was the big focal point for Operation Nanook this year.
Federal, territorial, municipal and First Nations agencies all participated in the Yukon exercise, which featured search and rescue training, military patrols and simulated combat.
As well, a CH-146 Griffon helicopter participated in the real rescue of some stranded paddlers from Alaska.
“By engaging in Operation Nanook annually for the last nine years, the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as our partners at the federal, provincial, and municipal levels, have developed whole-of-government approaches to meet the challenges we face in the North,” Sajjan said in a news release.
(12) Comments:
Does anyone know whether there will be a variant that the public can purchase?
I remember reading that the rangers get to keep the old rifles. Look for swap/sell deals on FaceBook.
This is what Nunavut and Nunavik needs. More guns. Can’t help but wish 32.8 million went to other places. Such as addictions counselling, housing, social services, Maybe something to help lower the amount of violence involving firearms and other weapons. If you want a new rifle #1 or an old one to buy #2. Just go to your nearest shack and find one stored unsafe.
I’ve owned Sako rifles and they are very good, trigger is one of the best, the barrels are super accurate.
Good luck with this, 308 is a very good caliber.
Curious, you can pre order a variant from WolverineSupplies.com ..almost same deal of course without the ranger logo and trigger guard mod
Let’s see 7000 rifles @ $2000 ( a 308 like that sells for hell lot less then that but let’s just say) that would be 14 million.
So is the missing 20 million for posting and handeling????
308 for polar bears? 308 for longer range?
I can see a first class government expert at work.
Wow 😆😆
I have no doubt the Rangers are in dire need of an upgrade here. However, at $4,809.38 each for a 308 with open sites? Really? Obviously the person or persons who struck this contract have no idea what they’re doing. Just sayin’
In response to comment #3, while I agree there should be money available for addiction rehabilitation, suicide prevention and all of the many problems the people in the north are facing, I strongly disagree with you that this money should come from the Rangers. I think the Ranger program is an excellent way for the youth of the north to stay away from the things that are causing so many of the problems and they should have the very best equipment available to them. They serve to maintain a presence on Canada’s northern borders and carry out important search and rescue operations. The Lee Enfield should have been replaced a long time ago. The price of the replacement does seem excessive but this is military contract and we all know the government always pays more for goods and services.
If you check how much Sako rifles cost you will see they are expensive, very good rifles, you get what you pay for with Sako.
I would like to own one of these, good to catch whales, Polar Bears and Tuktu.
PM Harper set this all in motion and good for that, doubt it would ever happen under the current government and for all those nay sayers the .308 is just as efficient as our good old .303 and lighter to carry. The Eskimos used .222 on the big white bears and seals for years,my only question is the price
I agree it’s a OK rifle not the best but OK.
However if a unelected Ignorant on the subject bureaucrat with 40 million of our tax money in his pocket walks out of the Colt office with 7000 rifles and no more money some thing is seriously wrong.
And what’s even more wrong nobody in the media is asking about it.
O well we will just borrow some more money and hand the bill to our kids.
😂😂
The rifle is a Tikka T3-CTR, with an after market stock.