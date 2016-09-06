NEWS: Around the Arctic

Ottawa confirms $32.8M contract for new Canadian Ranger rifle

Defence minister Harjit Sajjan attends Operation Nanook wrap-up in Yukon

At the bottom is the new rifle that will replace the Mk4 Lee Enfield now used by the Canadian Rangers. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, on a visit to Whitehorse, Yukon Sept. 2 at the end of Operation Nanook, announced the awarding of a $32.8 million contract to Colt Canada, which will make 6,820 new rifles at its plant in Kitchener, Ont. (PHOTO BY MASTER CORPORAL MATHIEU GAUDREAULT, CANADIAN FORCES COMBAT CAMERA)

September 06, 2016 - 11:45 am

As Operation Nanook wrapped up Sept. 2 in Haines Junction, Yukon, Defence Minister Harjiit Sajjan used the event to confirm a $32.8 million contract with Colt Canada to make new Finnish-designed .308 rifles for the Canadian Rangers.

The new rifles, based on Finland’s Sako Tikka .308 calibre weapon with some minor modifications, are to be manufactured at the Colt Canada plant in Kitchener, Ont.

They’ll replace the Canadian Rangers’ old Lee-Enfield MK4 .303 rifles, whose design has been more or less unchanged since the early 1950s.

Colt Canada will make 6,820 new rifles under the contract, which will help preserve 90 existing jobs and add 30 more at its Kitchener plant.

“This procurement is an example of how we are meeting the needs of the Canadian Armed Forces while ensuring taxpayers are getting the best value for their money,” Leona Alleslev, parliamentary secretary to the minister of public services, said in a Sept. 2 news release.

The defence department’s plan to replace the Lee-Enfields and its arrangement with Colt Canada has been public information for more than a year.

While on a brief campaign visit to Iqaluit in August 2015, ex-Prime Minister Stephen Harper promised that the Canadian Rangers may keep their old Lee-Enfields once they’re replaced.

The defence department says the new rifles are more robust than the old ones and can perform better in cold temperatures.

Meanwhile, Operation Nanook 2016 drew to a close in Haine’s Junction, where 850 military and civilian participants carried out a mock earthquake response.

Some infantry and naval forces had participated earlier in exercises around Rankin Inlet, but the Yukon earthquake response training exercise was the big focal point for Operation Nanook this year.

Federal, territorial, municipal and First Nations agencies all participated in the Yukon exercise, which featured search and rescue training, military patrols and simulated combat.

As well, a CH-146 Griffon helicopter participated in the real rescue of some stranded paddlers from Alaska.

“By engaging in Operation Nanook annually for the last nine years, the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as our partners at the federal, provincial, and municipal levels, have developed whole-of-government approaches to meet the challenges we face in the North,” Sajjan said in a news release.