Order of Nunavut welcomes three new members

Louie Kamookak, Ellen Hamilton and Red Pedersen named to territorial order

Louie Kamookak's history research led to the discovery of the shipwrecked HMS Erebus in 2014. (FILE PHOTO)



Iqaluit artist Ellen Hamilton is a film producer and founding member of the Qaggiavuut Society and its Qaggiq Project. (PHOTO COURTESY OF QAGGIAVUUT)

November 09, 2016 - 4:00 pm

Nunavut has three new members for its highest honours order: Louie Kamookak, Ellen Hamilton and Red Pederson, who were named to the Order of Nunavut Nov. 8.

George Qulaut, speaker of the Legislative Assembly and chair of the Order’s advisory council, announced the newest members Nov. 8 in the Nunavut Legislature.

“This year’s recipients of the Order of Nunavut are distinguished individuals who have made a significant contribution to our territory in the fields of public service, history and the arts,” Qulaut said.

Louie Kamookak of Gjoa Haven is an oral historian, whose research led to the discovery of one of the Franklin Expedition’s shipwrecks, the HMS Erebus in 2014.

Ellen Hamilton is an Iqaluit-based artist, film director and producer and a founding member of the Qaggiavuut Society and its Qaggiq Project, which was a 2015 laureate of the Arctic Inspiration Prize.

And Red Pedersen is a long-time entrepreneur and former mayor of Kugluktuk, who represented his region in the Legislative Assembly of the Northwest Territories from 1983 to 1991.

The Order of Nunavut Act came into force in 2010 to recognize Nunavummiut who have made outstanding contributions to the cultural, social or economic well-bring of the territory.

The newest members of the Order of Nunavut join past inductees such as the late artist Kenojuak Ashevak, singer and songwriter Charlie Panigoniak and former politician John Amagoalik, widely regarded as the “father of Nunavut.”

This year’s Order of Nunavut ceremony will take place during the winter sitting of the legislature, at a date to be announced, Qulaut said.