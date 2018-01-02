NEWS: Around the Arctic

New Order of Canada appointments acknowledge the North

Appointees include Louis Kamookak, Gérard Duhaime, James Eetoolook, Minnie Grey, Andrew Qappik, Doug Stenton

Inuit oral historian Louis Kamookak of Gjoa Haven, shown last January at the Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum in Iqaluit, will become an Officer of the Order of Canada, following a Dec. 29 announcement of new appointees to the Order by Governor General Julie Payette. (FILE PHOTO)

January 02, 2018 - 1:10 pm

In a year-end gesture, Governor General Julie Payette appointed 125 Canadians to the Order of Canada on Dec. 29.

Those recognized included Gjoa Haven historian Louis Kamookak.

Kamookak, who was previously appointed a Member of the Order of Canada, now becomes an Officer of the Order of Canada—the second-highest level of this national civilian honour—“for his relentless dedication to collecting and showcasing the stories of the Inuit of Nunavut.”

Kamookak, over the last several decades, pieced together tales from Inuit families living in the regions around King William Island to help locate the sunken ships of the Sir John Franklin expedition.

More than 10 distinct groups surrounded the areas where the HMS Terror and HMS Erebus sank and Inuit stories pointed the way for searchers—if they were willing to listen, Kamookak said at a January 2017 launch of an Iqaluit exhibition on Inuit knowledge and the Franklin expedition.

Also appointed Dec. 29:

• Gérard Duhaime of Quebec City, a Université Laval researcher, “for his contributions as a researcher and advocate dedicated to improving socio-economic conditions in northern communities.”

• James Eetoolook of Taloyoak, a vice-president at Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., who received a Canada 150 medal in 2017 “for his contributions as an advocate for Inuit rights, notably in protecting and fostering culture and heritage.”

• Minnie Grey of Kuujjuaq, executive director of the Nunavut Board of Health and Social Services, “for her leadership in protecting and promoting the Inuit way of life, and for bolstering health policy initiatives within Indigenous communities.”

• Andrew Qappik of Pangnirtung, whose initial drawings helped inspire draft versions of Nunavut’s flag and coat of arms, “for his contributions to defining the visual culture of Nunavut as a master printmaker and sculptor.”

• Douglas Stenton of Chatham, Ont., Nunavut’s former heritage director, “for his enduring contributions to the preservation of Canada’s northern heritage.”

The recipients will be invited to accept their insignia at a ceremony that will be held at a later date.

The new appointees join 7,000 Canadians appointed to the Order, which was created in 1967.