Open letter to NTI: stop ignoring our bid for separate North Baffin body

"So we ask again, is the President going to work with Inuit who she represents?"

Charlie Inuarak of Mittimatalik [Pond Inlet] wants a response from Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. to the request from seven North Baffin communities for a new regional Inuit organization for the North Baffin. (FILE PHOTO) Charlie Inuarak of Mittimatalik [Pond Inlet] wants a response from Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. to the request from seven North Baffin communities for a new regional Inuit organization for the North Baffin. (FILE PHOTO)

March 23, 2017 - 1:10 pm

An open letter to the President of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., Alukie Kotierk, and NTI board members:

We, the North Baffin Communities of Igloolik, Sanirajak, Ikpiarjuk, Qausuittuq, Ausuittuq, Mittimatalik and Kangiqtugaapik are desiring to create our own regional Inuit organization. Under our Nunavut Land Claims Agreement we have a right to create such a body.

Since last month we have been petitioning our community members to support our cause and many signatures have been gathered to date.

Our hope was to put forward the petitions at the current meeting in Arviat. Unfortunately, to our dismay, this was not possible because the President did not want to include it in the board meeting agenda.

Before the board meeting I called informing the President of our situation and we requested that the President include our request in the upcoming NTI meeting agenda. The attitude she portrayed was negative and not helpful at all and led to this open letter.

Then on March 1, 2017, one of the organizers emailed the President with a proposal to send two delegates to present the petitions to the board as the petition is directed to NTI. On March 6, 2017 the President answered the email stating that two weeks was insufficient time to review it properly. Also, in her email she stated that “NTI could potentially defer the issues to QIA as a regional matter.”

We do not agree with her assessment.

Firstly, two weeks is more than sufficient time to add this very important issue to the agenda. And, QIA would be the RIO that we would split from… do you honestly think it is fair that they deal with this situation when it is stated in the NLCA that: Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. is able to designate Organization to give any power, function or authority to DIO under agreement (article 39.1.3). And NTI can revoke designation under (article 39.1.4).

Then on March 16, 2017 the President wrote “The opportunity to add to the upcoming NTI Board Meeting in Arviat has, unfortunately, concluded and discussion there will not be possible,” without even consideration that many Inuit in North Baffin have signed the petitions, and she has not responded to them.

In the last email we asked when the President will give us a chance to bring the documents to NTI board members and she has not responded, using the NLCA Article 39.1.10 we wrote to her and she has not given us a chance.

So we ask again is the President going to work with Inuit who she represents? And is she going to respect the NLCA? And is she going to respect many Inuit who signed the petition, different HTOs and Hamlets that supported through letters?

With the approval and direction of seven other communities I write.

Charlie Inuarak

Mittimatalik

