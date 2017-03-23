Open letter to NTI: stop ignoring our bid for separate North Baffin body
"So we ask again, is the President going to work with Inuit who she represents?"
An open letter to the President of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., Alukie Kotierk, and NTI board members:
We, the North Baffin Communities of Igloolik, Sanirajak, Ikpiarjuk, Qausuittuq, Ausuittuq, Mittimatalik and Kangiqtugaapik are desiring to create our own regional Inuit organization. Under our Nunavut Land Claims Agreement we have a right to create such a body.
Since last month we have been petitioning our community members to support our cause and many signatures have been gathered to date.
Our hope was to put forward the petitions at the current meeting in Arviat. Unfortunately, to our dismay, this was not possible because the President did not want to include it in the board meeting agenda.
Before the board meeting I called informing the President of our situation and we requested that the President include our request in the upcoming NTI meeting agenda. The attitude she portrayed was negative and not helpful at all and led to this open letter.
Then on March 1, 2017, one of the organizers emailed the President with a proposal to send two delegates to present the petitions to the board as the petition is directed to NTI. On March 6, 2017 the President answered the email stating that two weeks was insufficient time to review it properly. Also, in her email she stated that “NTI could potentially defer the issues to QIA as a regional matter.”
We do not agree with her assessment.
Firstly, two weeks is more than sufficient time to add this very important issue to the agenda. And, QIA would be the RIO that we would split from… do you honestly think it is fair that they deal with this situation when it is stated in the NLCA that: Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. is able to designate Organization to give any power, function or authority to DIO under agreement (article 39.1.3). And NTI can revoke designation under (article 39.1.4).
Then on March 16, 2017 the President wrote “The opportunity to add to the upcoming NTI Board Meeting in Arviat has, unfortunately, concluded and discussion there will not be possible,” without even consideration that many Inuit in North Baffin have signed the petitions, and she has not responded to them.
In the last email we asked when the President will give us a chance to bring the documents to NTI board members and she has not responded, using the NLCA Article 39.1.10 we wrote to her and she has not given us a chance.
So we ask again is the President going to work with Inuit who she represents? And is she going to respect the NLCA? And is she going to respect many Inuit who signed the petition, different HTOs and Hamlets that supported through letters?
With the approval and direction of seven other communities I write.
Charlie Inuarak
Mittimatalik
I guess those communities are seeing the potential of getting some real money and not willing to share with the rest of Nunavut.
WAIT, HOLDUP, SAY WHAT!, WAIT A SECOND..
Before people start ranting, let me say that we cannot just ignore this important issue anymore.
Kivalliq has 7 communities, Kitikmeot has 5 communities.
When the new North Baffin Org. is made it will have 7 communities.
We want to be like Kivalliq and Kitikmeot, with same amount of communities to look after.
North and South Baffin are two different regions.
North Baffin region gets 24 hour darkness during the winter, narwhals, traditional Inuit lifestyle, northwest passage (propose National Marine Conservation Area), Nunavut Quest dogteam race, Nanisivik mine, Polaris mine, Baffinland mine and oil drillings in the past.
South Baffin region gets Iqaluit.
Two totally different (animals).
A few observations:
1) in this lengthy editorial, you failed to explain to us, the public, exactly “why” north Qikiqtani wants to split from QIA. This leaves me to assume that it’s purely a Mary River momey issue. Or you’re mad that the new VP is from the south. I don’t know. Why would I support your proposal?
2) 2 weeks is easy for you to request something to be added to an agenda, but having worked with many many orgs over the years and planning big meetings, that’s an incredibly short time frame. Who would pay for your travel, per diem, lodgings? The org you’re attacking? A board of directors meeting doesn’t even seem to be the right place for any serious discussions like this to take place. Set your sights on the AGM when you have a place at the table. Send letters, etc
3) This editorial doesn’t do you any favours. I think the only chance you had at separating from QIA was to cozy up and lobby. Now you’ve declared war and you don’t have the votes to make this happen on your own.
This is what happens when you elect weak, unprepared candidates as President of NTI and QIA.
Good luck to North Baffin. They have every right to seek their own RIA. QIA has been in bed with industry for so long they’ve forgotten what it means to represent Inuit.
No surprise here. Wonder why they want to split from QIA and form their own DIO? Take a look at the history of Inuit affairs over the last 20 years. North Baffin always gets the short end of the stick when it comes to NTI, QIA and Qikiataalik Corp, who sit in their ivory towers in Iqaluit telling Inuit in North Baffin, there there now, we know what’s best for you. (Sounds rather colonial doesn’t it? Does to me!) So be nice children and be quiet while those DIO in their ivory towers make decisions on your behalf behind closed doors. So much of Land claim money goes to Iqaluit, so much business opportunities & money goes to those based in Iqaluit, while the smaller North Baffin communities scratch and claw for everything they get. Time to let them have their own voice at the table and tear down some of those ivory towers in Iqaluit!
Same thing happening in Kivalliq,all the mining money being spent in Rankin Inlet,
Good plan. North Baffin has been neglected for so many years that yes! they should establish their own RIO. Good luck to them.
#3 - Hey! Don’t lump us in with Iqaluit, we don’t want little Ottawa either, can we join your org?
so double the administration costs….office, prez, VP , staff, board , meeting etc etc etc…..........the average guy on the street gets nothing now and you want to use up more beneficiary money on the few choosen few??
Bad idea.
These people don’t seem to have a clue how to organize or get what they want.
First, they do not give any reasons for why they want their own organization.
Number two, who the f&*$k are these people? Who elected them? Why do they not use their elected community directors? These clowns don’t even have a Facebook page for sharing information. What is the wording of their petition? How do you get a copy of their petition? How many people signed it?
By the way #6, WTF is the “Qikiataalik” Corporation. Never heard of them.
Also #6, since you know so much, can you please give us a detailed accounting of how much money has gone to “those based in Iqaluit.” Since you know so much, you should be able to do this pretty easily.
So far, this is how I score this fight:
NTI: 7
North baffin whiners: 0
#11 - The majority of QIA’s business expansions take place in Iqaluit, hotel/residential development, not to mention the very large office and staff they carry there.
They put what little money they do offer up in “programs” into pots that people apply to use. As the average education level / government-savviness, not to mention the population disparity, of Iqaluit residents is greater they receive a disproportionally high amount of the funding for programs.
It is all Greed! People that are on the low income pole will think separation. First of all the people that have signed the petition more then half do not have a very good understanding of what they are signing for that in its self is scary. So you want to separate and employee nurses and doctors under my beneficiary’s money??? Stop and think about that not logically thought out. We don’t even have a handful of Inuit Nurses to be employed within Nunavut let alone a health center for that matter. Therefore you need southern nurses which you would pay their salary out of our beneficiary money!! Explain that to the Inuit. Cry me a river. Go out and get educated while you can or you will develop narrow minds such as the people that want to separate. The best advise I ever got was “Go get Educated” Education is power not a petition that is signed by uneducated people.
I have a compassion for north baffin Inuit, with what they only have and how they become just a number and strength for people in control in southern baffin. north baffin inuit just want better for their own without being control from afar.
And for people that don’t support this, seems to me you just want the benefits from them and leave them in the cold! Really ask yourself why you don’t support for their request. Would it hurt you if they get their own Org??
To me if the new org is created NTI as a whole will become stronger and both south and north would get more direct representation.
This is why we got Nunavut, for betterment of Inuit. And whats better for North Baffin they are requesting.
If I were them, I’d be afraid of younger, non bible-thumping, educated leaders too. Good luck forming a new DIO after berating them in the media. Doesn’t seem you have any leverage at all.
I’d love to see the full e-mails between the rebel alliance and NTI.
Thanks for the reminder #13, these are the same people who want the power to hire and dismiss nurses and teachers!
Like this going to happen? The GN government is going to give them this? A bunch of people with Grade 3 education are going to run government services with their stupid little North Baffin organization?
Rankin has nothing to offer, nothing but sports. fundraising on their own for sport events
the only thing KIA will do is Canada day and Nunavut day events, not much is offered to us here….
Thinkin’ out loud! Instead of Inuit organizations splitting up into smaller groups, why not join forces with all Inuit entities around the circumpolar world?
Won’t we be stronger to deal with our own issues on a road to a better life than what is unfolding?
What is ICC there for? What is ITK there for?
Inuit…..lets not fight amongst ourselves and join forces; only way to have our issues deal with by governments. Just something to think about; have a great day!
I do not know whether it is a good idea or not, but it sure is refreshing to see our Inuit orgs under real political pressure from some of our members.
Most or all of what they usually seem to do is just react to what government is doing all the time.
It should be a reality check for all involved.
I think petitions can be very healthy in a democracy.
If Inuit feel strongly about other things, perhaps we need some more petitions floating around.
#6 “Arctic Fox”: Daaaaamn! When you learn a new metaphor you really like to get mileage out of it, huh?!
Some of us in North Baffin like Igloolik have not seen anything down on paper, what the process will be. How will we benefit, where the RIO will be, and where will we get the money to do this.
It’s just been word of mouth which does not work for me in this important decision.
I need to see a plan in writing, anything in writing has more substance for me, so I don’t get the short end of the stick.
@#22 It will be in Pond Inlet, that’s where all the movers and shakers are on this. Once they get it they will continue lobbying the GN to make Pond Inlet a “hub” community, etc.
Probably you won’t notice a difference, unless you are the North Baffin RIA rep for your community - you won’t get to go to the Storehouse when they hold meetings.
Oh, and you’ll miss out on benefiting from the Chidliak diamond mine IIBA which is probably coming up in a few years.
“So you want to separate and employee nurses and doctors under my beneficiary’s money??? Stop and think about that not logically thought out.”
It’s more than that: if they want to take over the educational and health systems, the only way that’s going to happen is if they take over all responsibilities: which means they’re also going to have to assume responsibility for non-Inuit as well. So not only is your beneficiary money going to go to non-Inuit employees, it’s going to provide services to non-Inuit as well.
Agree with #10 (Fox in the hen house)... as a North Baffin-miuta, I totally disagree with dividing QIA into two further regions… Double the administration means less money for people, more katimajiit and katimaniq and less done…
I like my QIA rep - I think he’s doing a good job…
We have really bad history of bad politics with our locals. Some still try to disregard science and be passive about wrong doings. I see those same group petitioning with no written consulted proposal. Surely with couple of Director signatories, they can create new business that does not pay or profit its people. But our HTO members don’t want laws and this new separation is sign of furthering corruptions.
Whoa, whoa, whoa!!
“We, the North Baffin Communities of Igloolik, Sanirajak, Ikpiarjuk, Qausuittuq, Ausuittuq, Mittimatalik and Kangiqtugaapik are desiring to create our own regional Inuit organization. Under our Nunavut Land Claims Agreement we have a right to create such a body.”
As an Inuk from and living in one of these communities, I do not “desire to create our own regional Inuit organization.” QIA is doing a fine job as far as I’m concerned - PJ Akeeagok of Grise Fiord is a good President and my community representative is doing a good job. Where does Charlie Quvaqtaaq Innuaraq get the right to say that I want to?
Yeah, and then there’s this:
“Then on March 16, 2017 the President wrote “The opportunity to add to the upcoming NTI Board Meeting in Arviat has, unfortunately, concluded and discussion there will not be possible,” without even consideration that many Inuit in North Baffin have signed the petitions, and she has not responded to them.”
How many is “many Inuit”? I know that in my community there was vocal opposition to this, so I’m surprised to see my community listed as a desirous community to separate… How many people want to separate Qurvaqtaa?
“With the approval and direction of seven other communities I write.” - he says…
But where’d he get the approval for my community? Did our hamlet say yes? Without even conferring with us? Without so much as a radio discussion?
