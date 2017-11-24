NEWS: Ottawa

Ontario cops seek escaped federal offender from Nunavut

Darcy Nutarariaq, 23, left Ottawa halfway house on Nov. 11

The Ontario Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad, or ROPE squad, wants the public’s help in locating a federal offender from Nunavut who is alleged to have breached his parole conditions by walking away from a halfway house in Ottawa this past Nov. 11.

Darcy Nutarariaq, 23, is serving a 29-month sentence for two sexual assault convictions, plus convictions for assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and failure to comply with a recognizance, a ROPE squad release said.

Nutarariaq is 5 feet, eight inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, the ROPE squad said.

The Ottawa East News reported yesterday that Nutarariaq had signed himself out of a halfway house and failed to return.

They also reported that his family now lives in Iqaluit, but that he is still believed to be in the Ottawa area.

Anyone who contacts Nutarariaq or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673, as well as Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or to call 911.