NEWS: Iqaluit

One dead, two injured after boat explosion in Nunavut capital

RCMP still investigating cause of explosion July 6 in Lower Base neighbourhood

STEVE DUCHARME



The scene of the July 6 explosion in Iqaluit shows the remains of splintered boat. (PHOTOS BY STEVE DUCHARME) The scene of the July 6 explosion in Iqaluit shows the remains of splintered boat. (PHOTOS BY STEVE DUCHARME)



Debris from the explosion July 6 in Iqaluit's Lower Base area is visible on nearby rooftops. Debris from the explosion July 6 in Iqaluit's Lower Base area is visible on nearby rooftops.

July 07, 2017 - 2:20 pm

(Updated July 7 at 2:20 p.m.)

One man is dead and two others are recovering in a southern hospital after an explosion destroyed a boat that was parked alongside an Iqaluit house, July 6.

Police responded to reports of an explosion shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Ben Ell Drive in the Lower Base area of Iqaluit, the RCMP’s “V” Division media coordinator, Sgt. David Lawson, confirmed to Nunatsiaq News.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the explosion, Lawson said, adding that the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission and the Office of the Chief Coroner of Nunavut will be assisting in the investigation. Police do not suspect foul play.

The identity of the deceased individual, who was 50 years old, has not been released.

The two other victims, aged 57 and 26, are in stable condition, said an RCMP news release issued later, on July 7. The release said that the three men were working on the boat at the time when an explosion occurred, inside the boat.

Debris from the explosion could still be seen, early July 7, on the rooftops of nearby houses.

Fencing and police tape surround the scene of the explosion and the two houses the boat was parked between, as well as an open area behind the lots.

All that remains of the boat is a shell, with the keel of the hull visible under the rubble of the splintered boat cabin.