One closes, another opens? New hotel planned for Nunavut capital
City of Iqaluit approves development permit for hotel near Qikiqtani hospital
Iqaluit might lose a hotel following the sale of the Hotel Arctic downtown, but another may spring up near the Qikiqtani General Hospital, after city councillors approved a development permit for a new 85-room hotel, June 27.
According to the proposal summary submitted to the city, developer Jam 2016 Investments Ltd. wants to build a four-storey hotel, with accompanying restaurant, over two parcels of land at the intersection of Queen Elizabeth Way and Niaqunngusiariaq Rd.
The four-storey building, whose main entrance faces south towards the Frobisher Inn and Storehouse Bar and Grill, will rest alongside a 34-space parking lot.
Following the project’s approval from the city’s planning and development committee, additional conditions were added for the developer after complaints were filed by nearby neighbors, the city’s planning and development director, Melodie Simard, told council.
Issues raised included cut-through traffic to a nearby cul-de-sac east of the building, as well as concerns over patrons at the proposed “restaurant and drinking establishment,” as permitted on a commercially-zoned lot.
The city will now require the developer to invest $384,096 in a reserve fund to be used for off-site improvements to the surrounding area such as crosswalks, additional signage and landscaping.
Boulders will also be installed at the developer’s expense to protect the existing cul-de-sac east of the hotel from cut-through traffic.
No timeframe was provided within the development proposal for the hotel’s construction or opening.
The Hotel Arctic, formally the Nova Hotel, is scheduled to close July 28, in a deal between current-owner Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and an as-yet undisclosed buyer. It is not expected to remain a hotel after the sale.
During testimony in a civil matter with Hotel Arctic tenant, the Waters Edge Steak and Seafood restaurant, June 26, Northview regional vice president Linay Freda told the court that some of the Hotel Arctic employees will be moved to the nearby Capital Suites Hotel, which is also owned by Northview.
But Freda said other employees have already been told they will be offered a severance package upon the Hotel Arctic’s closure.
(16) Comments:
Traffic at that corner is already terrible if you’re trying to make a left hand turn.
It might be time to investigate traffic lights for Iqaluit.
Never heard of this company? Where is there office? Who are they really? There are so many businesses listed in Iqaluit that don’t seem to be very visible, and often don’t pay their taxes and business fees. Not that the city actually follows though on any of its regulations.
wow the city that hard up for money? Do they realize what a gong show that is going to for traffic?
Good luck getting to work Iqaluit!
City puts up posts and rocks to protect people all over downtown but then approves two massive boarding homes and a new hotel across the street from the already super busy hospital and drinking and driving central (storehouse)
Smart city councilors!
Good idea for a hotel but my god what a dumb place to put it, are people really that slow in the head !?!
It won’t be a gong show for traffic. Hardly anyone using the hotel has a car anyway. A few more cars for the restaurant is the only thing to worry about, and there are more ways to approach that area than just Apex road. Look at any decent, normal city. There are main areas that have more than one restaurant or hotel. Good grief.
#4 Your post doesn’t even make sense.
#6
You are clearly slow, you do understand there are rental cars and taxis galore here right?
Frobisher inn blocks GN workers from their parking lot so their guest have a space, every hotel in town has a parking lot for a reason.
of course a hotel adds to traffic, think a little!
This is the dumbest idea the city has had in a long time, they seriously think it’s smart to put a four storey 85 room hotel there?
So easy for hotels to be built but nothing done for Housing Units. Unreal!
I wish the news would report the committees, thats where all this nonsense is approved and if reported properly we could voice our concerns prior to the council meeting. Pick up your game Nunatsiaq
I wonder if the city collected the $4,685.75 in tax arrears that Jam 2016 Investments had as of November 25, 2016 before considering this plan.
I wonder if the city even considered checking.
yo, tax man
$4685.75 is nothing and like many of the people on that list was probably reported wrong by the city anyways
tax away homeboy!
The need for hotel rooms in this community continues to grow. The Boarding home can only hold so many patients. The hotel will be an excellent overflow location for patient travelling from the other communities. The close proximity to the hospital is a perfect location for visiting doctors who need to be accessible to the hospital.
Yes it will make the corner more congested but it will solve a very big problem. Open your perspective and look at all the needs of the community before you trash an idea.
Thank you for your take Stevenson but my wife would have done much better, you just want to be like her
A second boarding home is being built but you know that stop trying to pull the wool over our eyes
Realist,
I understand in the overall scheme of things that $4685 is small potatoes when we’re talking about an 85 room hotel, but it’s the principle that matters; the city needs to collect any arrears before allowing new activity.
I forgot about the city incorrectly reporting some of those tax arrears, another embarrassing city blunder.