NEWS: Nunavut

Look, but don’t touch artifacts on the land, say GN and Inuit trust

"The rules in Nunavut do not allow artifacts to be taken home when they are found.”

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



This reconstructed Thule site stands near Resolute Bay—showing what can be shared when artifacts are left where they are found on the land. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE) This reconstructed Thule site stands near Resolute Bay—showing what can be shared when artifacts are left where they are found on the land. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

June 22, 2017 - 2:30 pm

If you find an artifact on the land—say an old ulu, qulliq or even a bone—do not touch or remove it.

Instead, look at it, leave it and report it.

That’s the message from the Government of Nunavut and the Inuit Heritage Trust to people in Nunavut.

If possible, note as much information about your discovery, said a recent advisory, including:

• date of discovery;

• description of the artifact;

• description and the location of the site (GPS reading);

• photographs of the artifact and/or site; and,

• any other relevant information.

If you want to learn more about why taking artifacts from the land should be discouraged, you can go to this IHT booklet, here, which was written for the organization by the Kitikmeot Heritage Society.

Written in easy-to-understand language, the booklet states clearly that “the rules in Nunavut do not allow artifacts to be taken home when they are found.”

But, among many other things, you can take photos, even with a cell phone camera.

The booklet shows peopls what details of a site or artifact to photograph so that the information can be submitted to the IHT and its database.

And that means IHT can tell people about the artifacts without having them physically removed from the land.

To report an artifact, or for more information, please contact the Department of Culture and Heritage’s territorial archaeologist at 867-934-2040, or IHT at 867-979-6700.