Inuit org launches safe sex video contest for World AIDS Day

Though AIDS numbers remain low in Nunavut, risks could remain high

November 28, 2017 - 10:15 am

Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week kicks off on Friday, Dec. 1, and, between now and then, if you’re an Inuk youth between 14 and 30 years of age, you can enter a video contest sponsored by Pauktuutit, the national Inuit women’s association.

Pauktuutit is encouraging youth to shoot and submit videos that show how they talk to friends about safe sex and preventing sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections, says a flyer on the contest.

The contest, promoted on Pauktuutit’s Facebook page, will offer prepaid credit cards as prizes.

If you're interested, you can contact Pauktuutit with your video, by Dec. 1.

To launch Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week 2017, Indigenous leaders will gather Nov. 30 in Ottawa for a parliamentary breakfast event in advance of World AIDS Day, which commemorates those who have died from AIDS and raises awareness about AIDS and the spread of the HIV virus linked to AIDS.

That launch will be followed Dec. 1 to Dec. 6 by Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week events across the country, in Vancouver, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Iqaluit and Toronto, along with a parallel theme to that of World AIDS Day—the “right to health.”

“Indigenous communities hold the knowledge needed to close HIV target gaps, as we continue to be over-represented 2.7 times higher than other Canadians,” said Ken Clement, CEO of the Canadian Aboriginal AIDS Network in a release.

Acccording to Statistics Canada only one case of AIDS/HIV was detected in Nunavut in 2016.

But there could be a high risk of “silent HIV transmission” due to the high rates of sexually transmitted infections, says a recent study on “HIV/AIDS Risk and Prevention Issues Among Inuit Living in Nunavut Territory of Canada” by Alexander Kumar, a specialist in infectious diseases.

Kumar’s research found Inuit awareness of HIV/AIDS issues remains inadequate and that access to treatment, among other issues in northern Canada, requires more attention.

He concluded that education is the single most effective means of prevention.

To that end, Nunavut’s Health Department has developed online resources to help Nunavummiut talk with their partners, health care providers and children about sexuality, safer sex, sexual consent, and STI prevention and testing.

The sexual health website, called “I respect myself,” has material in Inuktitut, Inuinnaqtun, English and French, as well as in Nunavik’s Inuttitut dialect.